Nicaraguan seminary rector arrested

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan police have arrested Father Jarvin Tórrez, the rector of the seminary in the Diocese of Matagalpa. His arrest follows the detention of a dozen priests, most from Matagalpa.

Matagalpa is one of two dioceses led by Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned and then sent into exile. In addition to serving as bishop of Matagalpa, he is also apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Esteli, whose ordinations were recently cancelled by the Ortega regime.

