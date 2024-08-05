Catholic World News

12 Nicaraguan priests arrested in new government campaign

August 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government has arrested at least 12 priests and closed down several parishes in the north of the country, in the latest offensive against the Catholic Church.

The human-rights group Colectivo Nicaragua Nunca Mas reports “a repressive escalation against priests,” in recent days, with several of the priests “now missing and in a state of enforced disappearance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!