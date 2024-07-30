Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime cancels diocese’s priestly ordinations, banishes administrator

July 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The regime of Nicaraguan strongman Daniel Ortega has canceled the ordinations of three deacons to the priesthood in the Diocese of Esteli. Since 2021, the diocese has been led by Bishop Roland Álvarez, who was imprisoned and subsequently exiled to the Vatican.

In Bishop Álvarez’s absence, the president of the bishops’ conference had been scheduled to preside at the ordinations.

The regime also banished Father Frutos Valle Salmerón, 79, from the Esteli diocese. Since January, Father Valle has administered the diocese in Bishop Álvarez’s absence. The regime has ordered him to stay in the seminary in Managua, the nation’s capital, over 90 miles from Esteli.

