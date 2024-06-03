Catholic World News

Upcoming papal document on Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Pope Francis will publish an apostolic exhortation on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García of Valladolid, the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, said following a May 31 audience.

The Diocese of Autun, France, is celebrating a jubilee year in commemoration of the 350th anniversary of the apparitions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in Paray-le-Monial. Last month, the Pope encouraged reparation to the Sacred Heart as he addressed participants in a conference marking the anniversary.

