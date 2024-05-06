Catholic World News

Pope encourages reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reparation for sin “presupposes two demanding attitudes: recognizing oneself as guilty and asking for forgiveness,” Pope Francis said in an address to participants in a conference marking the 350th anniversary of the apparitions of Christ at Paray-le-Monial, France.

“Jesus asked St. Margaret Mary [for] acts of reparation for the offences caused by the sins of humanity,” the Pope said to participants in the conference, entitled Repairing the Irreparable. “If these acts consoled His heart, this means that reparation can also console the heart of every wounded person.”

“May the work of your conference renew and deepen the meaning of this beautiful practice of the reparation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a practice that today may be somewhat forgotten or wrongly judged obsolete,” the Pope added. “And may it also help to enhance its rightful place in the penitential journey of each baptized person in the Church.”

