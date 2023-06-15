Catholic World News

Jubilee announced for Sacred Heart apparitions to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque

June 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Benoît Rivière of Autun (France) has announced a jubilee to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the apparitions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in Paray-le-Monial.



The jubilee will begin on December 27, the anniversary of the first apparition, and will conclude on the Feast of the Sacred Heart in 2025. The jubilee’s theme is “render love for love.”

