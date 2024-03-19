Catholic World News

Renewed papal call for prayer for nations suffering from war

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing remarks made at the conclusion of his March 17 Angelus address, Pope Francis tweeted, “Let us continue to pray for the populations tormented by war, in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel, and in Sudan.”

He added, “And let us not forget Syria, a country that has suffered greatly for a long time because of war.”

