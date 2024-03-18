Catholic World News

‘Giving and forgiveness are the essence of the glory of God,’ Pope tells pilgrims

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on John 12:20-33, the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on the Fifth Sunday of Lent that “from the Cross, the ‘cathedra of God,’ the Lord teaches us that true glory, that which never fades and makes us happy, is made up of giving and forgiveness.”

“Giving and forgiveness are the essence of the glory of God,” the Pope emphasized in his Sunday Angelus address, which he read aloud—unlike the previous day, when an aide read the Pope’s remarks on his behalf.

“May the Virgin Mary, who followed Jesus faithfully at the hour of His Passion, help us be living reflections of the love of Jesus,” Pope Francis concluded.

