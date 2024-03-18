Catholic World News

Giving, care, and community: papal remarks for 100th anniversary of Bambino Gesù Hospital

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a speech read aloud by an aide, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of “giving, care, and community” as Bambino Gesù Hospital, a pediatric hospital under Vatican jurisdiction, celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I confess that when I come to Bambino Gesù I feel two opposing sentiments: I feel sorrow for the suffering of the sick children and their parents, but at the same time I feel great hope, seeing everything that is done there to treat them,” the Pope said. “Thank you! Thank you for all of this. Keep going forward in this blessed work.”

An estimated 3,000 people attended the audience, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall.

