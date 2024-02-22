Catholic World News

Dicastery for Evangelization publishes resource for Year of Prayer

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has published Insegnaci a pregare [Teach Us to Pray], a free 75-page resource for the Year of Prayer.

The Dicastery announced that the resource, based on the teaching of Pope Francis, will soon be translated into five other languages, including English.

Pope Francis has declared 2024 to be a Year of Prayer in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee Year. Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years.

