‘Today we begin the Year of Prayer,’ Pope Francis announces

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 21 Angelus address, Pope Francis announced the beginning of the previously declared Year of Prayer, in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee.

“The coming months will lead us to the opening of the Holy Door, with which we will begin the Jubilee,” the Pope said on January 21. “I ask you to intensify your prayer to prepare us to live well this event of grace, and to experience the strength of God’s hope.”

“Therefore, today we begin the Year of Prayer; that is, a year dedicated to rediscovering the great value and absolute need for prayer in personal life, in the life of the Church, and in the world,” he continued. “We will also be helped by the resources that the Dicastery for Evangelization will make available.”

