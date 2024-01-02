Catholic World News

Year of Prayer begins in preparation for 2025 jubilee

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has asked that the year 2024 be dedicated to prayer, in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee Year. Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years.

“In preparation for the Jubilee, dioceses are invited to promote initiatives to remind people of the centrality of both individual prayer and community prayer,” the Dicastery for Evangelization explains. “One idea might be for ‘pilgrimages of prayer’ to be organized at a diocesan level—these would be effectively courses or ‘schools of prayer’ with monthly or weekly meetings, presided over by the local bishops, but open to the entire People of God.”

The Year of Prayer follows the Year of the Council, devoted to the four constitutions of the Second Vatican Council, which received scant mention from Pope Francis and Vatican officials during 2023.

In contrast, the Pope emphasized the Year of Prayer in his year-end homily.

“The coming year, which precedes the Jubilee, is devoted to prayer,” he preached. “An entire year devoted to prayer. And what better teacher could we have than our Holy Mother? Let us place ourselves in her school: let us learn from her how to live every day, every moment, every occupation with the inner gaze turned towards Jesus. Joys and sufferings, satisfactions and problems. All in the presence of and with the grace of Jesus, the Lord.”

