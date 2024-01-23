Catholic World News

Leading cardinal explains steps that led to African statement against blessing same-sex couples

January 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besengu of Kinshasa (DR Congo), president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), discussed the steps that led to SECAM’s rejection of the blessing of same-sex couples in Africa.

Cardinal Ambongo discussed the steps prior to the publication of SECAM’s statement, including meetings with Pope Francis and Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“With the prefect, myself in front of the computer, a secretary writing, we prepared a document,” Cardinal Ambongo said. “And we prepared the document in dialogue and agreement with Pope Francis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!