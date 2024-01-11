Catholic World News

African bishops’ conferences unite against blessing same-sex couples

January 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on SECAM

CWN Editor's Note: The episcopal conferences of Africa are united in the belief that “the extra-liturgical blessings proposed in the declaration Fiducia Supplicans cannot be carried out in Africa” without creating scandal.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambogo of Kinshasa, the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) summarized the stands taken by the different bishops’ conferences of Africa in a January 11 statement. He reported:

The episcopal conferences generally prefer—each bishop remaining free in his diocese—not to offer blessing to same-sex couples.

The African bishops profess their “unwavering attachment to the Successor of Peter,” the cardinal said, but fear the “potential confusion and scandal” that could be caused by blessing couples in irregular unions. The Vatican’s declaration, he said, “has sown misconceptions and unrest in the minds of many lay faithful, consecrated persons and even pastors, and has aroused strong reactions.”

The rejection of blessings for irregular unions does not indicate a lack of pastoral care, the cardinal insisted. African bishops are committed to treating homosexual persons with “respect and dignity,” he said. “Clergy are encouraged to provide welcoming and supportive pastoral care, particular to couples in irregular situations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!