Scandal-plagued Indian bishop steps down amid concerns for his life

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Kannikadass Antony William of Mysore, India.

Appointed a bishop by Pope Francis in 2017, Bishop William was accused by 37 priests in 2019 of sexual misconduct and corruption. In January 2023, he was placed on leave, but retained vocal support from groups of laity and priests, with some alleging a plot to murder him.

Archbishop Felix Anthony Machado of Vasai, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, said that the resignation was not a disciplinary measure, but was accepted for the good of the diocese.

