50 Indian priests allege that former bishop was victim of conspiracy

January 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A year after Bishop Kannikadass William Antony of Mysore (India) was placed on leave, a group of laity and 50 priests met with the apostolic administrator and said that the bishop “is a victim of conspiracy” by priests “who cooked up stories only to strip down the powers of the bishop and eliminate him.”

Appointed by Pope Francis in 2017, Bishop Antony was accused of rape, graft, and collusion in murder.

“In 2019, a group of 37 priests in the Mysore diocese wrote to the Vatican demanding William’s resignation on the grounds that he had fathered children from various affairs with at least four different mistresses, that he had strong connections with corrupt police officials and local bureaucrats as well as politicians, and that he had ties to organized crime,” Crux reported.

