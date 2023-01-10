Catholic World News

Vatican places Indian bishop accused of rape, collusion in murder, and graft on leave

January 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Father Kannikadass William Antony of the Diocese of Myore as the Indian diocese’s bishop.



“In 2019, a group of 37 priests in the Mysore diocese wrote to the Vatican demanding William’s resignation on the grounds that he had fathered children from various affairs with at least four different mistresses, that he had strong connections with corrupt police officials and local bureaucrats as well as politicians, and that he had ties to organized crime,” according to the report.



Over three years later, following additional complaints, the Dicastery for Evangelization has appointed a retired archbishop as apostolic administrator to govern the diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!