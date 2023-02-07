Catholic World News

Over 1,000 Indian Catholics rally in support of accused bishop

February 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Last month, the Vatican placed Bishop Kannikadass William Antony of Mysore on leave; he has been accused of rape, collusion in murder, and graft.

