Nicaragua releases and expels 2 jailed bishops, 15 priests, and 2 seminarians

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has released and sent to the Vatican two jailed bishops, 15 jailed priests, and two jailed seminarians.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez was sentenced to 26 years in prison last February; Bishop Isidoro Mora was detained in December as part of a Christmas crackdown on the Church in the Central American nation. Officials from the United Nations and United States criticized the crackdown.

