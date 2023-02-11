Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years in prison

February 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez Lagos of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, has been sentenced to serve 26 years in prison for his public criticism of the Ortega regime.



The sentencing of Bishop Alvarez was announced the day after the Nicaraguan government allowed 222 political prisoners to fly to exile in the United States. The bishop refused to board the plane, choosing to remain in Nicaragua with his people.



As part of his sentence, Bishop Alvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship—perhaps in anticipation of his exile. Six clerics who had been arrested and charged with him were among the prisoners who were flown to the US.



The court’s decision charged the bishop with “being the author of the crimes of undermining national security and sovereignty, spreading fake news news through information technology, obstructing an official in the performance of his duties, aggravated disobedience or contempt of authority, all committed concurrently and to the detriment of society and the State of the Republic of Nicaragua.”

