Catholic World News

US officials concerned by latest Nicaragua crackdown on Catholic Church

January 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: In recent days, the State Department, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, and Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain have all criticized the Ortega regime’s crackdown on the Church in Nicaragua.

In addition, the State Department has designated Nicaragua as a “country of particular concern” because its “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!