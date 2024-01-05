Catholic World News

US watchdog calls for release of jailed Catholic leaders in Nicaragua

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 4 statement, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom strongly condemned “the Nicaraguan government’s arbitrary arrest and detention of clergymen in the days leading up to and immediately after Christmas.”

The commission “is outraged that the Nicaraguan government has chosen to continue its brutal crackdown on members of the Catholic Church for speaking out about the religious freedom and human rights violations occurring in the country,” its vice chairman, Frederick Davie, said.

