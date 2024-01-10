Catholic World News

Nicaragua: new priests ordained as UN appeals for missing religious

January 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua, Nicaragua’s capital, ordained nine men to the priesthood on the feast of the Epiphany, following a Christmas crackdown that saw the arrests of 14 priests, two seminarians, and a bishop.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central America issued a renewed appeal for the release of Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega of Siuna, who was jailed in December.

