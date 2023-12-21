Catholic World News

Nicaragua jails another bishop as crackdown intensifies

December 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan police arrested and jailed another bishop on December 20.

Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega of Siuna, 53, was arrested for “the crime of praying for his fellow detained bishop, Rolando Álvarez,” the Reuters news agency reported.

Ordained to the priesthood in 2003, Mora was appointed a bishop in 2021.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!