Catholic World News

Recap of US bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore

November 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Following verbal sparring between Cardinal Christophe Pierre (the apostolic nuncio) and Archbishop Timothy Broglio (the USCCB president) over the state of the Church in the US, the bishops elected committee chairmen and affirmed that abortion is “preeminent” among political issues.

The bishops voted to support the beatification cause of Father Isaac Thomas and to support the English bishops’ petition to the Pope to name St. John Henry Newman a doctor of the Church. The bishops also took votes on planning, a budget, and liturgical items related to the translation of the Liturgy of the Hours and texts related to religious life, such as the blessing of an abbot.

Apart from the votes on the committee chairmen, the bishops voted to pass most agenda items with near unanimity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!