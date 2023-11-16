Catholic World News

US bishops approve supplements to ‘Faithful Citizenship,’ affirm abortion ‘preeminent’ among issues

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a 225-11 vote at their fall meeting, the US bishops approved an introductory note to Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, their document on Catholic teaching and political life.

The introductory note states that “the threat of abortion remains our pre-eminent priority because it directly attacks our most vulnerable and voiceless brothers and sisters and destroys more than a million lives per year in our country alone.”

“Other grave threats to the life and dignity of the human person include euthanasia, gun violence, terrorism, the death penalty, and human trafficking,” the note continues. “There is also the redefinition of marriage and gender, threats to religious freedom at home and abroad, lack of justice for the poor, the suffering of migrants and refugees, wars and famines around the world, racism, the need for greater access to healthcare and education, care for our common home, and more. All threaten the dignity of the human person.”

