Archbishop Broglio, Cardinal Pierre spar on synodality in the US Church

November 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the second day of the US bishops’ fall meeting, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the US bishops’ conference, came to the defense of US bishops, priests, and seminarians following strong criticism from Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, in an interview.

In its analysis, The Pillar argued that Cardinal Pierre “is regularly at odds with US Cardinals Blase Cupich and Robert McElroy, especially as he aims to normalize the channels of information and decision-making between Rome and the US Church — channels which would typically flow through his office, but which are frequently sidestepped by Cupich.”

“Bishops outside of the Cupich camp have tended to be sympathetic to Pierre, and to support his leadership, even if he is not always in theological lockstep with them,” the analysis continued. “His defenders are often those who say he takes the time to listen to them, to visit their dioceses, and to concern himself with their problems.”

His recent remarks, however, were “offensive to many of those same bishops, leaving Pierre with a diminishing number of supporters among the American bishops.”

