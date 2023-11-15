Catholic World News

US bishops vote for committee chairmen, voice support for Hecker beatification cause

November 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall meeting in Baltimore, the US bishops reelected Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City as USCCB secretary and elected six new committee chairmen.

In a 144-101 vote, Bishop David O’Connell of Trenton, formerly president of the Catholic University of America, defeated Bishop James Conley of Lincoln in the vote for the chairmanship of the Committee on Catholic Education.

In a 161-84 vote, Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo defeated Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco in the vote for the chairmanship of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

In a 126-116 vote, Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn defeated Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus, the son of Indian immigrants, in the vote for the chairmanship of the Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church.

The winners will serve as chairmen-elect of their committees for one year before assuming their positions.

In addition, the bishops voiced their support for the beatification cause of the Servant of God Father Isaac Thomas Hecker (1819-1888), founder of the Paulist Fathers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!