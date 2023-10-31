Catholic World News

Vatican will hear appeals from 2 closed Catholic parishes in St. Louis Archdiocese

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In July, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that seven parishes slated for closure or merger have appealed to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy.

The Dicastery has agreed to hear appeals from two of the parishes.

