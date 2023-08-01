Catholic World News

Amid parish closings, 7 St. Louis parishes appeal to Vatican

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that seven of the parishes slated for closure or merger have appealed to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy.



While the appeals are pending, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski suspended the effects of his previously enacted decrees for the seven parishes.

