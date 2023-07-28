Catholic World News

Final Mass comes for dozens of Catholic parishes across the St. Louis region

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following an announcement in May, 34 parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will close on August 1 as part of Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski’s restructuring program, which is called “All Things New.”



The number of diocesan and religious priests in the archdiocese fell from 1,105 to 547 between 1966 and 2020.

