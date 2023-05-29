Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese, Columbus diocese closing parishes

May 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis will close 35 parishes of its 178 parishes in a major reorganization, giving new assignments to 155 priests.



The reorganization plan was introduced by Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski in a restructuring program entitled “All Things New.”



In Columbus, Ohio, Bishop Earl Fernandes announced plans to close 15 parishes, out of 104 currently in the diocese.

