Filipino Catholics cautioned against unapproved apparition

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a caution against celebrations for the 75th anniversary of reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary at Lipa in the Philippines.



Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has written to bishops in the Philippines, saying that observances of the anniversary “would not be advisable,” since the Vatican has twice—in 1951 and again in 2015—found that the reported apparitions have “no supernatural origin and character.”



Despite the Vatican judgment, local devotion to “Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces,” centered on the reported apparitions, remains strong.

