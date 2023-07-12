Catholic World News

The ‘lynx’ of Lodz: who is Poland’s new cardinal?

July 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Grzegorz Rys, 59, is among the 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on July 9.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!