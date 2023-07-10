Catholic World News

Pope names 21 cardinals

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named 21 new cardinals, 18 of whom will be eligible to vote in a papal election following a consistory on September 30.



The new cardinal-electors range in age from 49 to 77 and include the new prefects of the Dicasteries for Bishops, Eastern Churches, and Doctrine of the Faith; the apostolic nuncios to Argentina and the United States; the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem; 11 other bishops; and the rector major (superior general) of the Salesians.

