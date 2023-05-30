Catholic World News

Sister Wilhelmina’s body placed in glass case after solemn Rosary procession

May 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Mary Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB (1924-2019) founded the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Her body was found seemingly incorrupt as her remains were transferred—leading to hundreds, then thousands of pilgrims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!