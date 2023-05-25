Catholic World News

Preserved body of Black Catholic nun and foundress draws hundreds to rural Missouri

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Mary Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB (1924-2019) founded the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Her body was found seemingly incorrupt as her remains were transferred.



“The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions,” said Bishop James Vann Johnston, Jr., of Kansas City —St. Joseph. “At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation.”

