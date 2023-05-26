Catholic World News

Hundreds kidnapped from Nigerian villages as violence intensifies

May 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: More than 100 people have been abducted in Nigeria’s Niger State (map), where a priest was burned to death earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!