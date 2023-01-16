Catholic World News

Priest burned to death in Nigeria

January 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Armed bandits burned down a parish rectory in a village in Nigeria’s Niger State (map). Father Isaac Achi of the Diocese of Minna perished in the blaze; the bandits shot (but did not kill) a second priest as he left the burning building.

