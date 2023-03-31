Catholic World News

Papal gratitude for closeness, prayer in time of illness

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” a hospitalized Pope Francis tweeted on March 30, as his medical condition improved.

