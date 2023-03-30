Catholic World News

Pope’s condition ‘improving,’ Vatican says

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The medical condition of Pope Francis is “progressively improving” after a night in Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican announced on March 30.



The Pope was hospitalized after his regular public audience on Wednesday. Although the Vatican originally said that he would undergo tests that had been previously scheduled, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, in obvious distress, and alter announcement revealed that he had experienced trouble breathing.



After a quiet night, the Vatican announced on Thursday, the Pontiff’s “clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment.”



Tests showed no evidence of pneumonia or Covid, the Vatican disclosed. The Pope is being treated for “severe bronchitis.”



Pope Francis was able to do some work on Thursday morning, the Vatican said, and before lunch “he received the Eucharist.” The wording of that announcement suggests that the Pope was not healthy enough to celebrate Mass himself.



The Vatican announced the cancellation of the Pope’s scheduled activities for March 30 and 31. No changes have yet been made in plans for the Pontiff to lead the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week and the Easter Triduum.

