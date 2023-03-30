Catholic World News

Imprisoned Nicaraguan bishop appears in staged TV interview

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa was recently sentenced to 26 years in prison for his public criticism of the Ortega regime.



The sentencing of Bishop Alvarez was announced the day after the Nicaraguan government allowed 222 political prisoners to fly to exile in the United States. The bishop refused to board the plane, choosing to remain in Nicaragua with his people.

