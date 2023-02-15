Catholic World News

Pope appoints lay commissioners to oversee Rome diocese

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named six members to a new commission that will supervise the legal and financial affairs of the Diocese of Rome, following up on the January motu proprio with which he reorganized the administration of the diocese, tightening his own control.

