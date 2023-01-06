Catholic World News

Pope reorganizes administration of Rome diocese

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a new motu proprio reorganizing the vicariate of the Rome diocese.



The new document, Ecclesiarum Communione, strengthens the role of the Pope, who as Bishop of Rome must approve all major decisions for the vicariate. It also strengthens the role of the Episcopal Council.



The reorganization, which takes effect January 31, sets up new offices to oversee financial affairs and to investigate possible misconduct. In an introductory message, Pope Francis explains that “the Church loses its credibility when it is filled with what is not essential to its mission or, worse, when its members, sometimes even those invested with ministerial authority, are a source of scandal with their behavior unfaithful to the Gospel.”

