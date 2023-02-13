Catholic World News

National Archives sued for requiring visitors to remove pro-life apparel

February 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A similar lawsuit was filed by 11 Catholic high school students from South Carolina after they were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the day of the March for Life because they were wearing pro-life caps.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

