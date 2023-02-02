Catholic World News

Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A dozen students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School in Greenville, SC, were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on the day of the March for Life because they were wearing pro-life caps.



“Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols,” said a museum spokesperson. “We provided immediate training to prevent a re-occurrence of this kind of incident, and have determined steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

