President Biden visits El Paso, discusses migration with bishop

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, has criticized recent restrictions on immigration imposed by the Biden administration.

