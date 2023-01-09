Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman decries Biden administration’s new immigration restrictions

January 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It simply defies reason and lived realities to require those facing persecution, trafficking, and torture to only pursue protection from within those potentially life-threatening situations,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, said after the Biden administration announced it would not hear the asylum claims of Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans if they have fled to other countries first.



“This is a drastic departure from the Administration’s promise to create a ‘fair, orderly, and humane’ immigration system,” Bishop Seitz added. “We urge the Administration to reverse its present course in favor of humane solutions that recognize the God-given dignity of migrants and provide equitable access to immigration and humanitarian pathways.”

