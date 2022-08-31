Catholic World News

World’s cardinals discuss curial reform, 2025 jubilee

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the second day of their two-day meeting, the world’s cardinals had “an opportunity for free exchange on many aspects” of Praedicate Evangelium, the new apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia. They also discussed the 2025 jubilee year.

