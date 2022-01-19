Catholic World News

Vatican announces motto of Jubilee Year 2025: ‘Pilgrims of Hope’

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years. The Church has also celebrated extraordinary jubilee years, most recently the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16).

